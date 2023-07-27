'It's going strong': Return to the court at Wallerawang Stadium

Basketball has returned to Wallerawang Sports Stadium for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, with passionate player Shane Kent commencing weekly games of three by three.
According to Kent, there has been a strong level of attendance since the return of the sport of a Monday night.
"We started season two on Monday just gone, and we had six or seven teams register so far. It's going strong," Kent said.
Kent said they are always looking for more players, with the hope of running separate games for teenagers and adults.
"At the moment we've got a couple of 13 and 14 year olds playing against the full grown adults, and I'm trying to increase the numbers enough so that the teens can play by themselves," he said.
According to Kent, the three by three game is expanding worldwide and is now featured in the Olympics and uses a different ball to regular games.
"It's slightly smaller, but it feels like the size seven," he said.
"It's grippier, you can do more with it and it goes in more often."
Kent said anyone can play as it is about the fun and fitness aspects.
"It's a good way for people to come along and get fit and put some shots up," he said.
Contact Wangbball3x3@gmail.com for more information on joining.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
