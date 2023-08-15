Lithgow's own Hockeyroo, Logan Hunter is part of sporting history as part of the inaugural Hockey5s Oceania Cup champions team.
Hunter said it was an incredible experience to emerge victorious in the gold medal matches last month.
"It was probably my biggest achievement throughout my hockey career," Hunter said.
"It's quite unbelievable to be a part of an Australian side."
The victory didn't come without its challenges for Hunter, who admitted to needing an incredible amount of stamina during the championships.
"My experience was tough and fast paced and it was probably the quickest, most aggressive hockey I've ever played," Hunter said.
"But I loved every second of it."
The win means that Hunter will join his team in competing at for the Hockey5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman in January next year, and he is already undertaking training.
"Right now I'm playing my regular hockey full sized field but I'm following a fitness program for 5s as well," Hunter said.
"I'm looking forward to be coming up against the best of the best nations at the World Cup next year."
Hunter also competed in the Hockey Australia Country championships, which concluded concluded last weekend.
According to Hunter, his team went through all the round games undefeated.
"It's such a great team to be in," Hunter said.
"Beating Queensland always feels good."
Hunter reflected on his early days playing Hockey in Lithgow as the best kind of preparation for his career on the world stage.
Lithgow has always been one of the best and toughest comps growing up, especially playing against so many big names," Hunter said.
"Once I got to playing higher grades in sydney I was already ready."
Hunter credits his success to the support of his family, of which he feels he wouldn't have made it so far without.
" I want to give a very special thank you to my father John for helping push me this far," Hunter said.
"And thank you my pop and father for all the money supporting me to go away to everything I have."
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
