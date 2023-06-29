THE SAINT: The dark side of Mother Nature

RIGHT across the Blue Mountains/Central West region the realities of living in a cold weather mountains climate has become all too real - again.
The first month of Winter '23 has been particularly severe, impacting most of all on those most at the mercy of the bitter conditions.
According to some who have been around awhile and so know all about such things we have been suffering through the worst continuous run of sub zero temperatures and howling winds since the 'big freeze' of June 2000, 23 years ago.
Which brings us to the importance of expressing community appreciation to those at the forefront of providing support for those most affected in these difficult financial times
Not just the never ending challenges for Vinnies, the Salvos and LINK with their food and clothing support but unsung heroes in the general public like a woman this week who took it on herself to prepare hot takeaway meals for the truly needy.
The bitter weather won't last forever, unless we're entering a new Ice Age.
Mid Winter Day is just two weeks away and after that it's an easy run to Summer. Isn't it?
IT'S been confirmed, at least by the street talkers (who are sometimes right) that it will be Westpac Dental taking up residence in the former Westpac Bank once renovations are complete. The busy dental centre is located on the upper floor of the Westpac service centre a short distance up Main Street but it seems the health insurer needs more room and something more easily accessible.
The move follows something of a trend. The current Main Street building in a past life was a bank - the Rural and later the Colonial State - and Westpac also owns the former Commonwealth Bank that is leased to government departments. You can never have too many banks.
THERE'S a once familiar landmark gone this week from the western Main Street landscape with the big blue wall around the Bunnings timber yard fallen to the demolisher. The curved wall at the Laurence Street intersection dates back decades to when the patriarch of the prominent Coates family, George Coates, set up on the site.
Now it's gone but not forgotten. The wall was showing its age with cracks appearing and because of its considerable height was deemed a risk. Bunnings, it will be noted, is in the process of construction of a new complex at Pottery Estate. Maybe with a blue wall for sentimental reasons perhaps?
