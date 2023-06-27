Lithgow Mercury
EnergyAustralia's Board visits Lithgow

Updated June 27 2023 - 11:28am, first published 11:00am
From left, Richard Lancaster, CEO China Light and Power, Jane McLoon, Chair of EnergyAustralia Board, Steve Marshall, Mount Piper CEO, Maree Statham, Mayor Lithgow City Council and Mark Collett, CEO EnergyAustralia. Picture supplied
Lithgow mayor Maree Statham has told EnergyAustralia the city was "open for business" during a high profile meeting.

