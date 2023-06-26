Young gun Wallace continues to show his talent on the green

It was a chilly start to day for the Lithgow Golf Club June monthly medals and with the course lengthened, slick hard greens and tough tee positions it really tested the big field.
At the end of the day only five of the seventy golfers broke their handicap.
The winner of A grade was young Mitchell Wallace (9) who continues to show his talents.
He finished with a 70 nett and after playing the back nine in regulation turned it into an excellent nine holes when he birdied the last two holes.
Read more:
Runner up was Clint Rochester (8) who has made a return to golf after a layoff. Rochester was one of the club's top golfers and showed that he has still plenty of game when he posted a 72 nett.
The best scratch score went to Justin Nelson (scratch) with a 74. Nelson has had a bit of a mortgage on the scratch event over the past month with his consistent playing.
B grade went to Ken Mitchell (14) who stormed home over the back nine with a 39 off the stick to register an impressive 69 nett.
Runner up was Michael Bennett (16) on 71 nett on a countback and has been playing some consistent golf since purchasing his new set of sticks.
Best scratch score went to Greg Guest (13) on 84.
It was another good score that won C grade, with Paul Bailey (20) finishing with 69 nett to be a clear winner.
The next best being runner up Graeme Osborne (74) on 74 nett.
Best scratch score went to Leo Murnane (19) on 93.
All three grade winners also took out their respective monthly medals.
There was also a playoff in B grade between a couple of golfers for the May medal Robert "Darky" Millar (18) emerging from the pack with a 73 nett to take the medal.
Vouchers went to those with 76 nett and better and they were Kobe Hunter, Brad Osmotherly, Trevor Cameron, Jarrod Pattison, Robbie Millar, Don Wolfenden, Dave Titcume, Blake Bender, Rob Hawes, Tallan Egan, Justin McCann and Max Nightingale.
Nearest to the pins were Clint Rochester (2), Graeme Osborne, Michael Bennett and Kobe Hunter.
Wednesday nine hole competition:
Friday nine hole competition:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.