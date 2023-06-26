Lithgow Mercury
Our Future

New intercity train fleet won't enter service until 2024

By Damien Madigan
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
Lithgow commuters will have to wait until 2024 before they travel on the new intercity train fleet.

