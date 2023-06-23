Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Lithgow Community Book Store hopes to become a cosy hub for customers

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
June 23 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine, Aaron Thorne and their friend Vicki stand with some of the stores vinyl collection, which is proving to be popular with locals. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Jasmine, Aaron Thorne and their friend Vicki stand with some of the stores vinyl collection, which is proving to be popular with locals. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Aaron Thorne was always destined to own a bookshop, he mused as he explained how Lithgow Community Book Shop came to open its doors to the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.