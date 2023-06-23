The Saint: 'Ordinary' people stand and be counted

Examples: 'Lithgow's land rates have historically been set at a very low level'. Really? Those rates were 'too low to maintain the city and the wellbeing of its people'. OK. "After the increase our average rates will still be similar to those of neighbouring or comparable Councils." Let's see the numbers on that one. No one has come out to deny past revelations that Lithgow is in the top 10 most highly rated LGAs in NSW. We're happy to stand corrected.