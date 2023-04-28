Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lithgow's Youth week event proved to be a hit

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated April 28 2023 - 10:03am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hollowpoint were one of the bands that played at the Youth Week event. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Hollowpoint were one of the bands that played at the Youth Week event. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Lithgow Youth Council successfully held their annual Youth Week event at the Union Theatre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.