Lithgow Youth Council successfully held their annual Youth Week event at the Union Theatre.
The day ran from 10am until almost 10pm, with a range of activities on offer.
Attendees had the options of face painting, playing with face VR headsets, laser tag and more.
READ MORE:
There were an array of local, live bands playing. Genres ranging from acoustic to rock music.
According to Community Development Officer Cristina Portilla, the event was well attended by the community.
"We think that it was a successful event because we've been like, in my case, I have been here for three youth events and this time we've have found more support from the community," Ms Portilla said.
"We had more people dropping in. LINC cooked the sausage sizzle, and they gave away like more than 150 sausages."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.