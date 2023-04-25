Locals paid their respects to those have served their country, with many attending Anzac Day marches and ceremonies around the region.
Crowds flocked to the dawn and 11am services around the district to reflect and remember the sacrifices of soldiers past and present.
Lithgow residents said the turnout for this year's dawn service had increased in comparison to last year, which at the time was said to be the biggest attendance in 30 years.
The main march in Lithgow commenced at 10:30am with participants beginning at Eskbank Street, heading down Main Street and concluding at Queen Elizabeth Park for the ceremony.
Many local businesses, organisations and schools took part in the march; including Lithgow High School, Cooerwull Public School, Girl Guides and Army Cadets.
Fire engines, taxis, police vehicles, military vehicles and more made its way down the main street towards the park.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole and Lithgow mayor Maree Statham rode with former Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway in a British tank as part of the parade.
Queen Elizabeth Park was full of residents who listened to reflection speeches, witnessed the Lithgow Highland Pipe Band and took a minute of silence for those who were lost serving the country.
There were many wreaths laid at ANZAC memorials across the region during ceremonies to pay respects and honour the fallen.
It's the least thing that we could do.- Jordana Banks
Local resident, Jordana Banks has been attending the local marches since she was became a member of the Army Cadets in 2009.
Despite aging out of Cadets in recent years, Ms Banks continues to attend the ceremonies.
"I think it's the least thing that we could do, just to show up for a day if we can get out of bed at 6'clock to show our respects," Ms Banks said.
"It's always been a part of my family. I've grown up to respect it."
Other parts of the community such as Portland, Wallerawang, and Tarana also commemorated the day with marches, ceremonies and wreath layings.
As the official parts of the day drew to a conclusion, many residents took to local clubs and pubs for an afternoon of music and a game or few of two-up.
