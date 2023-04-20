It's time for the final cut at Clever Clippers

It's the end of an era for both Lithgow and a family, with Clever Clippers preparing to close its doors after over four decades in business.
Ron Minner and his family moved from Picton in the early 1980's and opened his barber in the region.
The origins of the business name reflect Mr Minner's great sense of humour.
"Clever clippers come along because there was a lady's hairdresser come to town and I was just trying to think of a name, and she called her shop smart scissors," Mr Minner said.
"So that's how Clever Clippers come about."
Mr Minner has ran multiple businesses, but Clever Clippers and the Lithgow region has a special space in his heart.
"I've had a few businesses, It's been pretty special here. Although I've never had any problems with any of the shops that I've owned. it's always always been good, especially this one here,"
"You can walk up and down the street here, and I could say "hello" to you while walking past each other. And we take that for granted that you'd say "G'day" and that's how it is here."
Mr Minner retired from the business in 2011 and handed over the reins to his daughter Sally Collins.
Ms Collins said the store has remained busy since she took over, and it has brought its challenges.
"It's been challenging at times with young kids. But Mum and Dad have been there to pick up the slack," Ms Collins said.
Mr Minner and Ms Collins both said they feel grateful to have had the support of family during the years.
" Sometimes your customers turn in family as well," Ms Collins said.
"So it's going to be hard next Friday [when Clever Clippers closes]. But it'll be fun at the same time."
"I have enjoyed it, but it's time to move on to the next chapter."
Ms Collins said the next chapter for her is semi-retirement.
"I was always doing a bit of mobile as well for people who couldn't get out. So I will continue that. For my regulars outside of here, so that way, I can slow down and do it at my pace."
Mr Minner said he is grateful for the support he has recieved from residents over the years, despite the fact he wasn't from the area.
"I'd like to thank the people of Lithgow for supporting me from day one back in 1981. That has been pretty awesome. I don't come from here. I'm just a blow in more or less," Mr Minner said.
"I've had support all the way through. I don't know where you'd get another town like Lithgow, with the people. The people are just fantastic. I've never met any bad people. I've always had good people."
Ms Collins said the final day of business will be Friday, April 28.
"It will have been fun day. One thing dad's had for as long as I can remember is the bar fridge. I'm going to make sure it's stocked up," Ms Collins said. "I just want to thank all of our customers for their continuous support over the 40 years and my 15 years here especially."
