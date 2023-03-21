Tommy Dean wants to ensure the good people of Lithgow don't feel tricked when he sports his unpictured beard at his headline show for the inaugural Lithgow Comedy Festival.
The comedian, who is known for his appearances on Spicks and Specks and Thank God it's Friday on ABC radio will be bringing his show to the Lithgow Workmen's Club on Saturday, March 25.
Mr Dean said he is looking forward to returning for a performance in Lithgow.
"It has been far too many years since I have performed in Lithgow. I was there maybe 15 years ago or so with the Melbourne Comedy roadshow I believe," Mr Dean said.
"Every time I drive through I think to myself, "Why haven't I been to Lithgow again?"
Mr Dean said he will happily support the Comedy festival and praised the organisers for their ambitions.
"The people running the comedy festival are the real heroes of this type of production," Mr Dean said.
"Given how much work is involved, it is always a privilege to be asked to perform at such an event."
"To be entrusted with helping them see their vision realised is never lost on me."
According to Mr Dean, the comedy festival provides the perfect opportunity to reset after the major events of the last few years.
"I believe very much in community, and community coming together in laughter is a real reset moment on life," Mr Dean said.
"All we have gone through over the last 2-3 years has been very tough. The first thing to fall was the right to gather together and share in that spark that only happens when groups form."
"There is something beyond ourselves when we laugh together that not only affirms who we are as individuals but also as a community."
Mr Dean said he believes it is important for locals to support events such as the comedy festival to ensure they can return in the future.
"If you want events such as this in your town the only way to keep them coming is to show up," Mr Dean said.
"It gets easier and easier to stay at home and stream life...but the more you choose that over being in the live arena the farther away you get from what is real."
According to Mr Dean, he has no plans to do a comedy festival for streaming services, which makes his live shows just a bit more special.
"The show I do Saturday night has jokes and stories in it that I have done before. BUT, it will NEVER be the same show," Mr Dean said
"What the audience sees Saturday only exists Saturday night. The moment, the live show, only happens once."
