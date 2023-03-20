A prominent environment group has hired lawyers to challenge the validity of leases in the Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area in Lithgow.
The action is being brought by Bushwalking NSW Inc, the peak body for bushwalkers in NSW and the ACT.
A spokesperson for the group said they had taken the action to prevent inappropriate over-development.
Bushwalking NSW Inc executive officer Kirsten Mayer said they sent notice on February 15 to NSW Environment Minister James Griffin requesting the proposed leases not be granted "before serious flaws in the public consultation process were rectified". She said a March 3 email to their organisation confirmed the minister has not progressed the leases and the government is now in caretaker mode.
A National Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson said a "decision on the leases is yet to be made".
The battle to gain protection for the Gardens of Stone took 90 years, with conservation status granted last year. But Ms Mayer said the vision of many environmentalists groups differed widely from the government's plan.
"The agreed vision was of a lower-key version of existing parks like Royal National Park, with basic facilities offering family-friendly, immersive nature experiences. However, the NSW Government wanted ... an adventure theme park, four resorts and ... up to 100 kilometres of mountain bike track. The accommodation sites are part of a multi-day walk but are only four kms apart - hardly an iconic walk."
Keith Muir, a Wilderness Australia spokesman, said more scrutiny was needed, including looking at safety aspects. And he has concerns the plans and lease notices do not satisfy the National Parks and Wildlife Act.
"Placing an adventure theme park beside the Marrangaroo Defence Facility that uses live ammunition ... tempts children ... to explore the defence area and seek out unexploded ordinance."
A Parks spokesperson said they has been working with the Department of Defence to ensure no risk to park visitors.
The spokesperson said the lease process "was fully compliant with the requirements of the NPW Act [and] all proposed visitor infrastructure ... will be consistent with the Act and the adopted Plan of Management and will be subject to rigorous environmental and cultural heritage assessments, planning and approval processes".
Mr Muir said the "inappropriate overdevelopment" was not an isolated incident.
"It fits into a pattern of secretive and inappropriate commercial development proposals in protected areas across the country, from the accommodation complexes along the Light to Light walk on the NSW south coast, to building luxury huts on Tasmania's wild South Coast Track, to development of commercial accommodation along the proposed Falls to Hotham Alpine Crossing in the Victorian Alps."
Ms Mayer said the Gardens of Stone is a spectacular, pagoda-studded landscape, "a wonderland [that] does not need improvement, or to be made into an over-developed fun park."
