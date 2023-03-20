Lithgow Mercury
Nsw Election

Legal action on Gardens of Stone leases

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated March 21 2023 - 9:34am, first published 9:26am
Picture by Henry Gold.

A prominent environment group has hired lawyers to challenge the validity of leases in the Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area in Lithgow.

Senior reporter

Local News

