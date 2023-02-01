The Saint: Two B Doubles equals two footy fields

NOW here's a good idea (remove tongue from cheek). If Labor wins next month's NSW election they'll campaign to bring UFC world title fights to Sydney. Wow! Lock up the little kids. For anyone unfamiliar with this 'entertainment', UFC is the most brutal, bloodthirsty form of hand to hand combat , well loved by rednecks, devotees of extreme violence and occasional celebrities revealing their inner blood lust. First cousin to cage fighting and so confronting to most people we hear that even the mad emperor Caligula barred it from the Coliseum. It was scaring the lions. Love to see the results of a referendum on that one.

