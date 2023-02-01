Lithgow Mercury

The Saint: Two B Doubles equals two footy fields

Updated February 2 2023 - 3:25pm, first published February 1 2023 - 4:20pm
Energy Australia has released an impression of the dam, completed with 40 metre high walls, that will dominate the skyline at Mt Walker if the companys pumped hydro scheme goes ahead a proposal that continues to attract opposition both in and outside Lithgow.

NOW here's the question of the day. How would you like to share the nation's longest road tunnel deep beneath the escarpment with diesel belching giant B Double trucks?

