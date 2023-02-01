The Saint: Two B Doubles equals two footy fields

NOW here's the question of the day. How would you like to share the nation's longest road tunnel deep beneath the escarpment with diesel belching giant B Double trucks?
Last week the column queried the source of water for a 14 kilometre pipeline from Lithgow to meet the voracious needs of the twin highway tunnel construction from Little Hartley to Blackheath.
IN OTHER NEWS:
But another interesting snippet gleaned from the newly released enviro statement is that the tunnels will permit the passage of trucks up to 36 metres - 16 metres longer than those that at present instil terror into the hearts of many motorists from Marrangaroo through the Blue Mountains.
At the moment these big fellers can't proceed east of Tunnel Hill; too long to negotiate the bends on Victoria Pass or Scenic Hill.
But there's more. Another benefit, the report says, is that the tunnels will cut nine minutes off travelling time between Blackheath and Little Hartley so if you're a fast driver you can almost get there before you even start.
Some smartie with a Physics degree will tell us that's not possible but it's all there in those pages
Drop in on the face to face session at the Hartley hall on February 15 (4.30 to 7 pm) and you can ask all the questions you like.
NOW here's a good idea (remove tongue from cheek). If Labor wins next month's NSW election they'll campaign to bring UFC world title fights to Sydney. Wow! Lock up the little kids. For anyone unfamiliar with this 'entertainment', UFC is the most brutal, bloodthirsty form of hand to hand combat , well loved by rednecks, devotees of extreme violence and occasional celebrities revealing their inner blood lust. First cousin to cage fighting and so confronting to most people we hear that even the mad emperor Caligula barred it from the Coliseum. It was scaring the lions. Love to see the results of a referendum on that one.
LITHGOW'S century old former TAFE college is getting its first paint job in more than 50 years and while clearly not everyone is impressed by the choice of colour it's still a great development. The college, being transformed for a residential role, is no longer the CBD's worst (and biggest) eyesore but there are plenty of other contenders for the title.
MEMO Council. Can we get some clear signage indicating the direction of the city's flash self cleaning public dunnies. The ones in Cook Plaza are a particular challenge for anyone in a hurry when alighting from trains at Lithgow and all too evident during the holiday break.. Shouldn't be too costly.
NICE work at Lithgow Library this week with a colourful display to mark the Lunar New Year. Looked particularly great at night and just the sort of thing our CBD needs more of.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.