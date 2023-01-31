Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Community Private Hospital remains at risk

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated February 1 2023 - 10:43pm, first published January 31 2023 - 12:46pm
Councillors Cassandra Coleman and Deanna Goodsell expressed their concerns over the ongoing uncertainty surrounding LCP. Photos: Coleman, file image. Goodsell, Facebook.

The future of Lithgow Community Private (LCP) Hospital still remains at risk, according to Lithgow City Council.

