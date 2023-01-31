Hundreds attend pumped hydro protest at Lake Lyell

Residents and visitors took to Lake Lyell to protest landowner Energy Australia's proposed pumped-hydro project.
If the proposal is successful, an upper reservoir would be built on Mount Walker and a lower one for Lake Lyell.
250 concerned protesters both onshore and boats attended the event on Australia day in a bid to conserve ecological systems and recreation.
Rob White of the Concerned Local Citizens group (CLC) said it was a "Highly enthusiastic day".
"The people that were there were pretty passionate, there have a lot of kids, They're all out peddling people on plastic boats and things like that. It was good," Mr White said.
According to Mr White, the protest was organised by campers at the lake.
"They actually approached us, the CLC group. So it wasn't originally driven from our angle," he said.
"Then we basically took it up with them, and I guess worked in a joint entity."
According to Mr White, the "boat parade" was the idea of the campers.
"They wanted to do a boat protest where they just got all their ski boats, fishing boats, kayaks, rubber dinghies, you name it," Mr White said.
"They wanted to have a protest on the water. So we supported that."
Mr White said the CLC have discussed the possibility of future protests.
"If we get 250 odd people with two days notice, then we figure we could probably get three or 400, If we actually gave people a lot more notice," he said.
