Lithgow Mercury
Our Future

Energy Australia awarded $11 million for Pumped-Hydro investigation at Lake Lyell

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated September 5 2022 - 7:05am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Energy Australia's concept of the resevoir on Mount Walker. Inset: Rob White of the CLC. Picture edited by Reidun Berntsen.

A pumped-hydro facility at Lake Lyell could be one step closer, following the allocation of an $11 million grant to Energy Australia by the State Government.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.