Lithgow Mercury
Updated

Police investigation underway after police shoot man at Lithgow Hospital

By Newsroom
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:37am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police on the scene at Lithgow Hospital on Tuesday. Photo: Reidun Berntsen

A critical incident investigation is underway after police shot an armed man while attempting to arrest him at Lithgow Hospital this morning, Tuesday 11 October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.