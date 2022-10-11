Police investigation underway after police shoot man at Lithgow Hospital

A critical incident investigation is underway after police shot an armed man while attempting to arrest him at Lithgow Hospital this morning, Tuesday 11 October.
The officers attempted to arrest the man outside the hospital, when he allegedly produced two knives and confronted them, before an officer discharged their firearm.
The 34-year-old man was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
He was later airlifted to Westmead Hospital, where he remains in a critical, but stable condition.
There were no other reports of injury.
A critical incident team comprised of officers from Central West Police District will now investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the discharge of a police firearm.
That investigation will be subject to independent review.
