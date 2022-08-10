The Portland Country Women's Association (CWA) have presented St Joseph's and Portland Central School's $500 each towards their end of year awards.
"Every year the CWA gives a donation to each school for their end of year awards," CWA member Margaret Clunne said.
"This year we were able to give $500 because we earned a bit of money."
The donations are given in honour of the memory of lifelong member of the branch, Edna Stack.
The purpose of the morning tea is for students to present their final works to CWA members.
According to Ms Clunne, Portland Central and St Joseph's Schools enter 'the country of study' regularly.
"They always take a great deal of interest in it and there is money to be earned by good presentations. Portland is quite successful," Ms Clunne said.
Portland CWA branch are also celebrating a significant milestone, having just turned 90-years-old.
"We are a very early branch, we are 1932," Ms Clunne said.
The Principals of Portland Central School and St Joseph's School were contacted for comment before publication.
