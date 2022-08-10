Lithgow Mercury
Portland CWA donates $500 to local schools at morning tea

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
August 10 2022
St Joseph's Captains Olivia and Mayah, CWA Portland president Mary Dray and Portland Central School Captain Olivia and Teddy. Photo: Reidun Berntsen

The Portland Country Women's Association (CWA) have presented St Joseph's and Portland Central School's $500 each towards their end of year awards.

