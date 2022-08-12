The commentary on social media about the proposed rate rise or reduction in services has been abundant since Lithgow City Council announced a decade-long budget deficit.
With many posing the question "what services are there to reduce?", Lithgow council general manager Craig Butler has provided insight into what it takes to run the LGA.
"People might be surprised to know that Lithgow Council provides as many as 121 different services to the community. Many of these, like waste management, water supply and roads touch the lives of people each day," Mr Butler said.
"Others are directed at creating the future. Such as future-proofing the road network so people and freight can movearound safely and effectively. Improving the city's social and economic conditions so everybody can have their needs met and have real opportunity is another example."
Community consultation sessions have been organised for council to gain insight as to whether ratepayers would prefer a rise in their rates to maintain services or a reduction in services.
The Council are set to begin the community consultation process this Saturday, August 13 at the Crystal Theatre in Portland.
"Council staff are speaking with many people as a result of the information we have put out about the options to ensure the Council is financially sustainability over the long term and the community's expectations for services can be met," Mr Butler said.
"These discussions are two-way discussions and they are really valued by Council. They give us the opportunity to explain the diverse range of services that we provide, and the challenges of doing this over the short and long term across a vast area."
Crystal Theatre, Portland - Saturday, 13 August from 1pm
Union Theatre, Lithgow - Saturday 20 August from 1pm
Wallerawang Community & Sports Club - Saturday, 27 August from 1pm
Capertee Memorial Hall - Saturday, 3 September from 10am
Hartley Old School Hall - Saturday, 17 September from 10am
Rydal Showground Hall - Saturday, 24 September from 10am.
Hampton Halfway Hotel - Wednesday 17 August
Cullen Bullen Hall - Wednesday 24 August
Glen Davis Community Hall - Wednesday 31 August
Cranbrook School, Wolgan - Wednesday 14 September
Monkey Creek Café, Dargan - Wednesday, 21 September
Mumma Snow's Café, Tarana - Wednesday, 28 September.
People can phone 6354 9988 to make an appointment to meet council staff who will answer questions.
