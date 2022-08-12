Lithgow Mercury

Lithgow Halloween smartphone film competition returns

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated August 12 2022 - 2:01am, first published 2:00am
2019 Halloween costume winner, Jess Harris. Photo: Ciara Bastow.

The Lithgow Halloween smartphone film competition will return this year with $500 awarded to the winners.

