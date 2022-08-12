The Lithgow Halloween smartphone film competition will return this year with $500 awarded to the winners.
The four categories in this year's competition include 'Most Creative', 'Best Performance', 'Best Youth Film' and a 'People's Choice' award.
Entrants are required to provide a G-rated short film (maximum 10 minute duration) that is shot on a mobile phone or tablet.
The competition is being held by the Seven Valleys Tourism and event team, in partnership with SF3 (SmartFone Flick Fest) and has become a popular aspect of the annual Halloween festival.
"The Lithgow Halloween Smartphone Film Competition has become a highlight of the event," Lithgow Mayor, Maree Statham said.
"The talent of the budding film makers coupled with the Halloween theme never fails to surprise me."
In preparation for the competition, a Smartphone Filmmaking Workshop will be held on September 27.
According to tourism manager, Simon Francis the workshop will be a great opportunity for all filmmakers to hone their skills or take the first step toward stardom.
You can register for the workshop at Tourism Lithgow.
You can submit your entry and view full terms and conditions here.
