Lithgow City Council will receive $5 million in State Government funding as announced by Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole.
According to Mr Toole - who made the announcement on August 4 - Lithgow has been a recipient of $28 million in total since the resources for regions program begun in 2012.
"That is $28 million worth of investment and projects that are going to be delivered here for the community of Lithgow," Mr Toole said.
Mayor of Lithgow Maree Statham said the town is appreciative of the resources for regions program and the opportunities it has provided for the community.
"From that $28 million now in total, we've been able to do major works to infrastructure, footpaths and lots of things Lithgow has not been able to sustain, now we have sustainability into the future," Ms Statham said.
The resources for regions program is a state government initiative to provide ongoing support to mining communities.
"This [resources for regions] is going to support those local government areas to be able to choose the projects that they would like to see invested in their communities," Mr Toole said.
"It can go to roads, bridges, community facilities, towards improving main streets, footpaths, parks, gardens. A whole host of projects that are going to make it better for the lives of those people living in those communities."
