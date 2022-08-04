Lithgow Mercury

Police appeal for public assistance to locate Paige Woolsey who was last seen in Wallerawang

Updated August 4 2022 - 11:17pm, first published 11:10pm
Paige Woolsey, 15, who was last seen at a residence in Wallerawang. Picture: Supplied

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a girl missing from the Lithgow region.

