Lithgow animal rescue, Carry Me Home is known in the area for its dedication and love to any animal that enters the property.
The rescue started as a humble venture for Debbie Cody who made it her mission to help dogs find their forever homes.
Advertisement
Since then, Debbie has increased her mission to livestock with a particular focus on disabled animals.
Her passion for working with disabled animals formed when a lamb named Rocky came into her life.
"Rocky came to us and he was totally paralyzed in the back legs so he could only use his front legs and he had to drag his back legs behind him. He had no use in his back legs at all. He was only a week old when he came to us," Debbie said.
"We Googled a lot of ways to help him walk again, we weren't quite sure whether it would happen. The community helped us purchase a disability dog buggy for him."
Rocky would eventually gain the use of his legs and according to Debbie, nobody would be able to tell he had a disability.
"He runs like a normal lamb again, it's just absolutely beautiful. He just chases everyone around the place, you wouldn't even think he had a disability. It's totally different," Debbie said.
Rocky's story moved Debbie so much that she decided to take on another disabled lamb named Rosemary.
"She was born with a deformity but we didn't actually know what the deformity was. So she had a few trips to the vets and they were plastering her front legs. On three occasions they plastered her front legs. That was on a weekly basis," Debbie said.
"We wanted to take it to a specialist, so we saw Dr. Howard Blaney. And he said she had a condition they're born with that makes them walk on their knees, and he didn't quite know whether with the help of mobility aids if it would correct itself in the future."
Dedicated to the ongoing care of Rosemary, Debbie decided to again research ways to manage her condition as she did with Rocky.
"We saw another story and the lamb that had the same condition as Rosemary, and they tried braces. And that's what we thought - 'well, we can give braces a go'," she said.
"We spoke to Dr. Howard about it and he said that's a wonderful idea. He said Rosemary is in no pain, so there's no need to get her put down."
Debbie also puts extra love and care into Rosemary's well-being by adding ingredients into her food that have an anti-inflammatory effect such as tumeric.
Rosemary is also treated to a special pamper from Debbie as often as possible.
Advertisement
"I also massage her legs whenever I'm at home with olive leaf oil extract, she absolutely loves it. She goes to sleep in my lap when I do it," Debbie said.
Although Carry Me Home is a rescue that offers adoptions, special animals like Rocky and Rosemary get to frolic on the grounds for the rest of their days.
"They'll never leave Carry Me Home, they're here to stay. We just love them to bits," Debbie said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.