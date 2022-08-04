Lithgow golfers are wondering if their course is ever going to dry up with carts again banned due the very soft conditions which continues to impact on the fields.
Saturday's (July 30) event was the July monthly medals. The star of the day was A grader Shane Monaghan (8) who was the only player in the field to break his handicap in the tough conditions.
Advertisement
Monaghan grew up across the highway and spent most of his early years playing golf under the tutelage of the then pro, David Hando.
Although not playing as much golf now, he has maintained his knowledge of the game that has had made him a very good golfer.
Playing early in the heavy frost, Monaghan put a very good round together with his 69 nett winning him the A grade voucher and monthly medal.
Runner up was Brian Judge (3) with a 73 nett, while the best scratch score went to Troy Luka (4).
Young Mitchell Wallace (15) showed the benefits of playing a lot of golf during the recent school holidays and put together some excellent golf to amass a 75 nett and take out the B grade medal.
B grade runner up was Greg Jackson (11) on 76 nett who played the majority of his round in the frost with the scratch winner being Phil Rooke (10) on 86 ocb.
Due to the small numbers in C grade the medal will be held over to next month with the voucher winner being Brian Giblett (21) on 73 nett from Jarrod Pattison (25) on 74 nett. Scratch winner was Hayden Wren (22) on 97.
Voucher winners were Peter Hall, Gary Wallace, Mitchell Luka and Don Farnsworth. Cut out on 76 nett.
Nearest the pins went to Brad Preston, Brian Judge, Mitch Luka, Brian Bourke and Mitchell Wallace.
Wednesday nine hole competition (July 27):
The winner was Ben Sabat with a score of 22 points. Runner up was Juan Farmer on 21 points with third place going to Craig Pugsley on 15 points.
Vouchers went to Wayne Morris, Kev Hughes, Mick Casey and Chris Goodsell. (Cut 13 points ocb).
Nearest the pins went to Ben Sabat and Dave Thompson.
Friday nine hole competition (July 27):
Winner was Chris Keller with 17 points on a countback from runner up Chris Goodsell.
Advertisement
Voucher winner was Al Mostyn who was also on 17 points. Nearest the pin was Don Lovett.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.