After two weeks undefeated, the Lithgow Workman's FC suffered a 5-3 loss to the Bathurst '75's on July 30 in round 17 of the Western Premier League.
The loss follows a triumphant 6-2 win over Macquarie United in round 16 of the WPL for the Workies, which followed a 2-1 win over Barnstoneworth United the week before.
Bathurst '75's fought off several comeback attempts in Saturday's contest at Lithgow to win a high-scoring affair.
The '75's men had suffered their first defeat of the season the previous weekend against Barnstoneworth United FC and the Orange Waratahs made it two in a row last Thursday, forcing the Bathurst squad to put it all together against a Workies team who have recently been playing some of their best football of the season.
The win has kept Bathurst '75 in a share of fifth spot with Parkes Cobras FC while the Workies find themselves in eighth.
Bathurst '75's coach Mark Comerford spoke highly of the Workies at the end of Saturday's game, and said he believed the squad had been playing quality football in recent weeks.
"Lithgow have been playing well and getting some good results in the last couple of weeks. We knew playing them over in Lithgow would be difficult," he said.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
