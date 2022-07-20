WHICH Central West Premier League Hockey graduate is now a bronzed Aussie?
If you know the answer to that, do you also know which teenaged talent made her premier league debut, which captain issued a statement of confidence or which teams will reach the finals?
Check out the answers in this week's Drag Flick column:
TALK about out of the fire and into the frying pan - less than two days after Georgia Baillie returned from a tour of New Zealand she became the latest Central West Premier League Hockey debutant.
The talented St Pat's goalkeeper got her first chance to wear green and gold as part of an Australian under 14s hockey development tour of New Zealand.
She got back in Bathurst at midnight Thursday and at noon on Saturday she was warming up with St Pat's for its premier league clash with Orange CYMS.
The 14-year-old said her Kiwi experience helped prepare her for the debut.
"New Zealand was good, we had a lot of good players in our side and the opposition was good, all of the coaches were high level and helped us out," she said.
"I was lucky to go with a girl who was a little bit less skilled in goal, but I got to help her out and that gave her a lot of confidence.
"Coming back from that certainly fired me up."
Baillie's first touch of the ball against CYMS was a sharp save and excellent clear.
Her work in goal was solid after that, but typical of a goalkeeper she was disappointed CYMS did get one past her - it took a brilliant cross - in St Pat's 2-1 win.
"The goal that did go in was a little bit of a bummer as I couldn't see where it went," she said.
"But just being out on the field and feeling that togetherness was good.
"I wasn't nervous, I think it was probably the calmest I've felt before a game. I went out clear-headed, I told myself I was just going to go out there and have fun.
"I really want more, just going out there and proving I was good enough to be in the team felt good."
IF Orange CYMS is looking for a soundtrack to sum up its mission in 2022, it has certainly got to be the Bon Jovi banger 'Keep the faith'.
While last season finished on a high as CYMS won the women's grand final, after nine rounds of the 2022 competition the Orange outfit sits last.
Losing four points for fielding an uncleared player hurt and injuries have made things tough too - Madie Smith and Taylah Hobbs missed CYMS' latest match.
However, the close nature of the competition means that even though CYMS has just three wins to its credit, a top four spot is still a distinct possibility.
Skipper Kayla Russell says CYMS has the talent, the players just need to believe they can do it. They need to keep the faith.
"We 100 percent have that belief, every single week that's what we're training for, we want to get back up into that top four," she said.
"Everyone needs to realise that last year we finished fourth and then we went on and won it. So every single game matters and there are still a lot of games left.
"The key is just belief and we're taking it game by game."
Oh, you've got to keep the faith.
THERE aren't many sporting competitions across the region that have the stage set for a finals fight as exciting as women's Central West Premier League Hockey.
All seven teams mathematically remain in the hunt for a spot inside the top four, with even last-placed Orange CYMS proving themselves capable of anything on its day.
Lithgow Panthers is the only side with a finals place locked away, while the remainder of the competition are left to fight amongst themselves for the other three positions.
Ten points back from Lithgow sits St Pat's (22). The Saints have picked up two wins and a draw over their last three games to give themselves some breathing space - just a little bit of it - in their quest to keep a hold of second spot.
Souths (16) had a chance to keep within two points of the Saints, but missed out by going down 3-1 to Orange United.
United and Parkes (both 12 points) are pursuing a way past fourth-placed Bathurst City (14) while CYMS (eight points) still has time to get involved.
There are many divisions across winter sports who already know what their finals makeup is like, so to see a competition where every team has something to play for with just a month to go is great to see.
ANYONE who has taken in Central West Premier League Hockey action this season would readily agree there are some supremely talented players in action.
It's something that state and national selectors know as well.
Parkes premier league hockey graduate Mariah Williams was part of the Hockeyroos side which claimed bronze at the FIH Women's World Cup on Monday.
Williams, who notched up her 100th national cap earlier in the tournament, and her Australian team-mates finished on the podium thanks to a 2-1 come from behind victory over Germany.
Williams, who is now 27, played in each of the Hockeyroos' six games and scored one goal at the tournament.
Closer to home, five current premier league players are currently in Perth for the Hockey Australia Under 21 Championship.
St Pat's talent Hannah Kable is captain of the NSW State women's team which also includes Orange United star Eva Reith-Snare. In the NSW Blue women's side is Parkes' Abi Simpson.
In the NSW Blue men's side St Pat's gun Fletcher Norris gets his chance to impress, while Parkes' Koby Johnstone is in the NSW State team.
Early next month when the Hockey Australia Country Challenge is staged in Albany, Western Australia, there will be a very strong Central West presence.
The NSW Country men's side is dominated by Central West talents.
There are six Lithgow representatives in Mitch Brain, Michael Dillon, Brandon Horner, Logan Hunter, Nic Milne and Lachie Wilson. Then there's St Pat's duo Lachie Howard and Tyler Willott plus Will Searl, Logan Dolbel and Taylor Dolbel who all got selected after impressing at the state titles for Parkes.
The women's NSW Country outfit includes Bathurst City's Maddy Tattersall and Emily Thompson, Souths' Emma White and Sarah White, Orange CYMS talent Courtney Hogan plus a host of Lithgow Panthers in Clare Bosman, Brenna Croker, Katie Hamment, Amelia Leard and Tamika Potter.
