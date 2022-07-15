On every game day, Sam Rushworth wakes up for breakfast and downs a strawberry milk.
As kick-off approaches, he touches the roof of the footy sheds before running out with his wolf pack.
The 25-year-old is celebrating 100 games with the Workies Wolves and with that, 100 pre-game rituals.
"I have a few superstitions, that's just to name a few," the reserve grade coach and player said.
Rushworth will step out for his centenary run against the Blayney Bears on Friday night, July 15 and said he was feeling nervous but grateful.
"It's pretty exciting but I'm also a bit nervous - it's a big achievement," he said.
"I didn't expect to ever be lucky enough to play this many games."
But, Rushworth knows once he steps out and hears that first whistle, his nerves will settle.
"I get quite nervous before most games but once I'm on the field I'm all good," he said.
Rushworth followed in the footsteps of his family, who've all played for the Wolves, and began his journey in 2013 when he joined the U18s squad.
He's no stranger to rugby league having played since the age of five.
"I've always loved the game of rugby league and just getting to go out there with mates and play sport, the club is full of good people and everyone gets on so well it makes footy even more enjoyable," he said.
Rushworth wanted to thank his family and friends for their support over the years and the club for "having him stick around".
"... and to all the boys I've ever played with, [thank you] I wouldn't have made it this far without them all," he said.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
