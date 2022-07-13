The Lithgow course had been closed throughout the week due to the heavy rains that has fell daily and was only opened up by the board late Friday, but for those who would be walking with carts banned.
With little golf played over the past fortnight and tough conditions it was thought that scoring would be difficult.
A lot of golfers had made their minds up not to play on Saturday because of the weather during the week, but for those that did play they were greeted with an unusually warm sunny day which was really appreciated.
One golfer who really enjoyed the day was young Mitchell Wallace (15) who had one of his best rounds registering 40 points and was one of two that broke his handicap.
The other handicap breaker was runner up Chris Keller (9) on 37 points while third place went to Max McCann (10) with a score of 35 points.
Vouchers went down to those points with 33 points on a countback and they were Gary Wallace, Brock Egan and Hayden Wren. Nearest to the pins were Chris Keller and Brian Judge.
