Lithgow Mercury

Undermanned Saints post 2-all draw against Lithgow Panthers in Central West Premier League Hockey

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
July 12 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HUGE EFFORT: Panthers' Mackenzie Stewart steps in to attack Pat's defender Lucy Weal.

ST PAT'S could not quite hold on for what would have been a "fairy tale win" over Lithgow Panthers on Saturday, but coach Bec Clayton was still immensely proud of her side.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.