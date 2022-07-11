Lithgow Mercury
Our Business

Lidsdale's Jannei Goat Dairy wins gold medal in Sydney cheese and produce

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
July 11 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neil Watson wears his cheese making clothing outside of the factory. Picture: Supplied

Lidsdale's Jannei Goat Dairy recently received gold medals for its products at the Sydney Royal Cheese and Produce Show.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.