Lidsdale's Jannei Goat Dairy recently received gold medals for its products at the Sydney Royal Cheese and Produce Show.
The local producer won gold for their unique mature cheese and goat milk, which is one of their best sellers.
Advertisement
Lidsdale resident, Neil Watson has been producing local cheese for 27 years. It was his unique creation and namesake of his community, 'The Lidsdale', that brought Jannei home the gold medal for mature cheese.
"We are thrilled to get a gold for our Lidsdale this year," Co-Manager of Jannei, Janette Watson said.
"It's a semi-hard, matured goat cheese, and is about seven to 12-months-old at present. It is unique to find a goat milk hard cheese style. It had a tasty lingering flavour and sweet Parmesan notes to finish."
Jannei also received a silver medal for their natural yoghurt and a bronze for their ricotta.
"It is a pouring style yoghurt that has absolutely no additives, so silver is great," Ms Watson said.
"It is [ricotta] a lovely healthy delicate, textured, fresh cheese with no additives or rennet used."
Five out of their 15 total products were entered in the championship, with the amount of medals won showcasing the high standard of product Jannei offers.
According to Tiffany Beer, the Sydney Royal Cheese and Dairy Produce Show chair of judges, the produce this year was of an excellent standard.
"There were also some exceptional buffalo, sheep, and goat products," she said.
Lidsdale's Jannei Goat Dairy farm is open for the public to visit in the warmer months.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.