Lithgow Mercury

Blue Mountains Conservation Society has warned the State Government to reconsider the proposed plans for a lookout of the Lost City in Lithgow

BL
By B.c Lewis
July 11 2022 - 2:00am
The Blue Mountains Conservation Society and Wilderness Australia has urged the State Government to reconsider proposed plans for a lookout and adventure hub of the Lost City near Lithgow which they say would destroy the iconic view.

BL

B.C Lewis

Local News

