Lithgow Mercury
Our People

Dr Shah Fakhruddin is Lithgow's new GP at Ochre Medical Centre in Main Street

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
July 11 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Shah Fakhruddin is the new GP at Ochre Health Lithgow. Photo: Reidun Bernsten

A new face is welcoming Lithgow patients at Ochre Medical Centre in Main Street.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.