Lithgow Mercury
Our People

Lithgow musicians band together to celebrate Make Music Day

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated July 5 2022 - 5:37am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The band members of Goats Can Eat Anything were excited to bring live music back to Lithgow. Photo: Supplied

A musical train ride to Sydney in 2019 was a chance to perform for Lithgow band Goats Can Eat Anything.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.