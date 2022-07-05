A musical train ride to Sydney in 2019 was a chance to perform for Lithgow band Goats Can Eat Anything.
The ukele and guitar trio boarded a train to Central Station and entertained passengers as part of Make Music Day, a global celebration of music making across thousands of cities.
"It's a day of free and publicly performed music for anyone and everyone with an instrument in their hand or a song to sing and share," band member Martin Curtis said.
This year marks the event's 40th anniversary and the band set out to make Lithgow the centre of attention for its celebrations on June 21 with a series of live performances at Club Lithgow, The Tin Shed, and Hometown Café.
"We were keen to help get our venues back on their feet and our bands and musicians who've been doing it tough over the last couple of years [with COVID and floods]," Mr Curtis said.
"Club Lithgow has recently reopened following significant flood damage and restricted trading during lockdown," he said.
Mr Curtis said it was also important to give young people places to perform and enjoy music in Lithgow following two years of "missing out".
"The school choirs and bands have been especially affected by not having events to perform at, and that's very hard on the kids and the teachers," he said.
"When I first moved here, there were more opportunities to perform, and I've seen those gigs and open mic events vanish."
In an attempt to bring back live music for Lithgow the Goats have also started monthly open mic at the Seven Valleys.
"We hope it's the start of many more live events and work for musicians around Lithgow," Mr Curtis said.
Live and Loud at Lithgow Bowlo featured Lithgow-Leles ukulele group, St Patrick's Primary School choir, local four-piece Stoney Broke Band, trio Goats Can Eat Anything, and a hastily assembled collection of local musicians who performed as The Afterthoughts.
A pop-up performance at the Tin Shed with guitarists later in the day was followed by a lively all-in jam session at Hometown Café with the Ukulele Circus from Blackheath, café owner Jacques Seliscar, local guitarists, wind, and percussion players.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
