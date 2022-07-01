Lithgow KIDSwear and Embroidery opened their doors for the first time on Thursday June 30th.
The store is an extension of an existing business, Lithgow workwear and embroidery.
"We already had some kids clothes over at workwear and we wanted to expand. The only way we could do that was to move into another building," Owner Cheryl Gale said.
Cheryl said it is a great relief to finally have the shop up and running.
"I'm relieved that it's finally happened, because it's been going on for such a long time. It was first mentioned in December, last year," Ms Gale said.
Expanding her business has brought with it an exciting new opportunity for both Cheryl and the staff.
"I'm excited and all the girls are as well, we just move from shop to shop," she said.
According to staff member Mal Ward, KIDSwear is aiming to eventually become a hub for school uniform shopping.
"We've got a few different schools that we will be supplying to. [At this stage] Cooerwull being the main one," Mal said.
