How the Omicron outbreak affected Lithgow Hospital's wait times

New figures from the Bureau of Health Information indicate how Lithgow hospital coped during the peak of the Omicron outbreak earlier this year.
Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District said the number of COVID-19 cases in the community caused challenges for presentations and admissions to their hospitals.
NBMLHD also expressed how the outbreak put unprecedented levels of pressure on staff numbers due to exposure and contraction of COVID-19.
According to the quarterly report, 80.4 per cent of patients who presented in emergency received treatment on time.
Despite the strain Omicron caused, the percentage is just 7.2 less compared to the same time last year.
Within four hours, 79.4 per cent of patients had been treated and discharged - just 1.8 per cent less than in 2021.
Lithgow Hospital General Manager, Bronwyn Boyling praised staff for their co-operation during the peak of Omicron.
"Lithgow is our home and the staff of Lithgow Hospital love caring for our community. I'm incredibly proud of how well we banded together in challenging times," Ms Boyling said.
Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District Chief Executive, Kay Hyman said the quality of care delivered by staff in the district has been nothing short of exceptional.
"I'm incredibly proud of how staff have risen to the challenges presented by COVID-19. We're quickly adapting to new and more complex ways of working and continuing to ensure training is available to those who need it," Mrs Hyman said.
Ms Boyling also praised the Lithgow Community for its commitment to keeping everybody safe.
"What shone during the Omicron wave was our region's resilience in doing whatever it took to help keep the community safe," she said.
"Thank you to everyone who followed the health advice and also got vaccinated. Your actions have helped our staff to continue to care for our Lithgow community."
