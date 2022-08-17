Our shelters are full of potential unconditional love. Our newest family members are waiting for us and we may not even know it yet.
As we return to our offices and struggle to make ends meet, our animals still need love and care.
I can't imagine anything more heartbreaking than having to come to the conclusion you need to surrender your animal because you may not be able to afford to keep them, or you may no longer have the time they need.
Our shelters are full of animals and it seems to be another symptom of the enduring existence humanity as a collective has lived these last few years.
There is still plenty of love in the world, and I can tell you now; it's all in those shelters.
I first adopted an animal back in 2019. Her name is Cleo, and she is a sassy, fluffy, loving cat.
You never forget the day you first meet your newest family member.
I walked into the cattery of the RSPCA and heard her before I even laid eyes on her.
Little meows drawing me to a little tortie patterned tabby cat.
She chose me, the second I walked into that cattery, a moment before I knew she was there.
Since that day she has been a source of comfort, a light in the dark times.
My elderly cat recently went missing, and Cleo hasn't left my side during the time I am home.
Cleo has been such a rewarding family member, so much so that I decided to adopt again.
Last year, I visited a Lithgow shelter to meet a dog named Bruno.
He truly is a strange breed. The local vet theorised that he is a cattle dog cross wolfhound.
Bruno was a particularly sad dog who was in need of training.
I drew the conclusion that his issues may have stemmed from his past, but couldn't be too sure.
I committed to Bruno and his behaviours. I trained him and gave him a new identity. His name became Ted.
Animals who come from shelters are prone to having behaviors due to either their backgrounds, or the fact they have been surrendered.
When we adopt these animals, we understand why these behaviours are there, we help them to heal and form new habits.
We offer them a warm, safe home.
We offer them our unconditional love.
However, it isn't a one-sided relationship. We may help them, but they are helping us too.
For each time we are there for them, they are there for us double.
We give them warmth, and love.
They give us warmth, understanding, love and comfort.
We give them food.
They give us support and an opportunity to slow down in this fast-paced world.
When you think about all of what comes from adopting a pet, you realise that rescuing them wasn't merely the case.
They rescued us too.
Our shelters are full. Full of love. Full of potential. Full of an experience that is uniquely beautiful.
Please consider adopting an animal from one of the local shelters.
