Marrangaroo animal rescue, Carry Me Home is set to expand following a rental request of a vacant neigbouring property.
Owner, Debbie Cody said the expansion of Carry Me Home will bring many benefits to the animals who become a part of the rescue.
"It's a huge bonus because it helps us take in more rescues," Ms Cody said.
"It will also save money on food and other expenses for livestock as well as give them more room for frolicking."
Ms Cody was able to secure a lease from the owners of the empty block after she approached them and is hoping the lease will be long term.
"It will hopefully be for some time," Ms Cody said.
According to Ms Cody, donations the rescue received have been a great assistance in the running of the rescue, which is solely reliant on her own wages.
"All these donations to even just cut food bills down or people donate to help with bedding," she said.
"I've had a lot of donations and bedding and dog crates and different things like that, which is great because you never know if you need them in the future. We store them, we need them, we use them."
Donations to Carry Me Home have not only been in the form of food, but also monetary with these assisting with vet work for all animals, whether it be desexing, microchipping or medical requirement.
"Last financial year, I spent about $19,000 in vet bills. Bills and food are my biggest cost," Ms Cody said
"If we get donations like that, it just gives us more money to help other animals in need as well. It's very important being a small rescue, not getting any government funding, being self sufficient and doing all the work on your own."
It is unknown at this stage when the expansion will begin, but it brings with it a new chapter for Carry me home.
"I am excited for the future of Carry Me Home and what this expansion means," Ms Cody said.
