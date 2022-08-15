Rural Fire Service volunteers from the Lithgow area have received National Emergency Medals at an RFS presentation on the weekend.
During the devastating bushfire season, some of the volunteers were away from their homes for months, while others lost theirs as they protected others.
"The 2019/2020 summer was a harrowing fire season and you really rose to the challenge of facing unprecedented fires that tore through the state," Deputy Premier, Paul Toole told the volunteers.
"We in the community are so grateful that we could call on you and your courage to battle blazes and protect us."
Meanwhile, Kevin Mays of South Bowenfels received an RFS Long Service Medal for 55 years of service.
William Clark from Capertee and Darcy McCann from Cullen Bullen received medals for over 40 years of service each.
There are 56 brigades in the Chifley/Lithgow District, all of whom protected the area and other parts of NSW during the 'Black Summer' bushfires.
Local recipients of the National Emergency Medals were:
Glen Alice Brigade
Hartley Brigade
Lithgow Communications Brigade
