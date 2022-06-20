Construction on the Cullenbenbong Causeway in the Kanimbla valley has been completed.
The causeway failed after it was impacted by a rain event in March, 2021.
The height of the causeway has been increased to ensure it is less impacted in potential future events.
The $300,000 project was a part of Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements; which is a joint funding initiative between the State and Federal governments.
According to Lithgow Council, the are three active natural disaster declarations in the area.
The impacted areas are in need of major reconstruction and restoration.
"In the face of adversity, it can be difficult to see and act on opportunities for improvement. This project is another example of Council assisting in the long recovery ahead of this city. I am confident that over time, this Council will build back better and deliver more resilient assets for the future," Mayor, Maree Statham said.
