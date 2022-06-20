Lithgow Mercury

Reconstruction of Cullenbenbong Causeway complete

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated June 20 2022 - 5:15am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The completed reconstruction of the Cullenbenbong causeway. Image: Supplied.

Construction on the Cullenbenbong Causeway in the Kanimbla valley has been completed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.