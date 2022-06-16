Laing+Simmons Lithgow Officially Opens

Lithgow Real Estate Identity Graham Hodson welcomed local businesspeople for the official opening of Laing and Simmons Lithgow on Wednesday.
The executive team of Laing and Simmons were also in attendance to welcome their newest franchisee.
The event offered an opportunity to mingle, a refreshing moment in a post-COVID world.
Graham thanked everybody in attendance for their support in his new venture. In particular, he praised his wife for her support and insight into rebranding to Laing+Simmons.
The event was catered by local café, The Tin Shed. Guests were treated to wine and other beverages.
