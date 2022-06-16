The Saint: Love thy neighbour? No way

"THIS is Third World stuff' an astonished commentator said this week as we headed back into the Dark Ages with our energy systems on the brink of failure in the first demands of Winter. It's a case of clean energy chickens coming home to roost well before the roost was ready to accommodate them. Idealistic ambition is no match for rational thinking but rational thinking is blowing in the winds of change demanded NOW by the clean and green lobby, assorted crusading billionaires (who live in a rarified world anyway) and populist pollies who deep down realise the fallacy of this headlong rush but are afraid to admit it. Perhaps now there's a reality check to bring coal fired power and more of it, not less, back into the equation. When the lights go out and the heating fails people's lives are literally at risk. It's time to balance the priorities in this Third World country. Welcome to our world.