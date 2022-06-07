Andrew Gee concedes the next three years are going to be "a very long, hard road for the Coalition" as it navigates Federal Parliament in opposition.
Mr Gee, now the new shadow Minister for Regional Education, Regional Health, Regional Development, Local Government and Territories, wasn't handed a role in opposition leader Peter Dutton's new look front bench when ministerial jobs were confirmed on Sunday.
While in government, Mr Gee was the Minister for Veterans Affairs and was on the front bench, but that shadow role was handed to Barnaby Joyce.
Still, Mr Gee says he was "honoured" rather than disappointed after being shunted to the back bench, and he said this term in parliament was, first and foremost, about bringing the Coalition together to "hold the government to account" and ensure Calare and other parts of regional Australia are "not ignored or left behind".
Criticism where it's warranted has its place, but being in opposition can't all be about negativity.- Member for Calare Andrew Gee
"Nationals Leader, David Littleproud, is trying to unite the party after a difficult period, and I think the task now is to get on with the crucially important work of advocating for the regions and making sure we get the services, infrastructure, and opportunities we need to continue to grow and prosper," Mr Gee said.
"We know that country Australia offers an unbeatable quality of life, and we need to keep it that way for our kids and grandkids.
Mr Gee said he'd be using time in opposition to help outline a clear focus and vision for regional Australia.
He said the Coalition was determined to formulate strong policies, which is a "fundamental task" of any good government.
"Criticism where it's warranted has its place, but being in opposition can't all be about negativity," he added.
"These portfolios offer great scope to work with our country communities to develop key policies that take us into the future. I think this is what people want to see and I'm looking forward to that."
Mr Gee has previously held the Minister for Regional Education portfolio and is confident of being able to continue to push for better outcomes in that sphere while in opposition.
"I have also always been passionate about improving health services and expanding educational and regional development opportunities for everyone in country areas," he said.
"(All three) portfolios are vitally important for the future growth and prosperity of country Australia and there's a lot of really positive work that can be done in them."
