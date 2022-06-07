Lithgow's rich industrial history has inspired the library's new look which has been complete.
In 2019, a council inspection revealed a crack in the original facade of the Lithgow Library.
The new design, made by architect Jamie Brennan from Six b Design, is a unique paradox of old and new.
"As a nod to the industrial heritage of Lithgow, the architect came up with a design that has an Art Deco/Industrial feel to it which while modern, harks back to the heritage of both the building and the city," Library Coordinator, Sharon Lewis said.
"Materials have been selected based on these concepts; repurposed Lithgow-made bricks, Corten steel panels which will very quickly rust to give the building an aged appearance but with a very modern take, there is a stainless steel cut out sign to offset the rust panels.
"The library parapet and signage has been redesigned so that they fit in with the heritage aspect that runs along the Main Street. It has given the building a new lease on life," Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole said.
Local builder Dean Horton, along with contractors when required, completed the renovations.
He has been praised for having minimal impact on the library's opening hours.
"He worked to ensure the library was closed for the shortest periods of time possible and only when absolutely necessary to ensure the safety of customers and staff," Ms Lewis said.
According to Lithgow Mayor, Maree Statham the renovations will ensure safe use for the public in the future.
"This is a project that provides for the long term of the Lithgow Library as the city's most heavily used community building," Ms Statham said.
"It is a venue which has taken on an evolving role as the central technology and connectivity access points for the local community."
Staff have welcomed the completion of the facade and are looking forward to what the future brings.
"Library staff are thrilled with the new contemporary look and as the new Library Coordinator, long term staff member and Lithgow local, I am very happy with the new facade and hope that it will bring the library back into the community's focus," Ms Lewis said.
"It will be my goal to return the Lithgow Library to the Community Hub that it should be."
Ms Lewis reminded the community that the library is available for everyone to use and is free to join.
"We have lots more than books including programs and events for all ages, electronic resources and it is a warm place just to sit and meet others," she said.
"If groups would like to start a program in the library then I would love for them to come and talk to me about it."
The Lithgow Library and learning centre moved to its current location in 2004.
