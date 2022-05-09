news, local-news,

Can Assist Lithgow has received a much-needed boost with a donation from greenslips.com.au, which will be crucial to help keep local cancer patients' cars on the road. The team of volunteers provides practical and financial support to cancer patients in Lithgow and surrounding areas. The group assist in covering medical costs that are not covered by Medicare such as pharmaceuticals, accommodation, utilities, household bills, rent, food vouchers and now CTP green slips insurance. The branch is currently assisting around 100 clients from the 199 active cases on their books, across different ages and stages of their cancer journey. Marilyn Tulley, Can Assist Lithgow's Vice President and Community Liaison Officer Marilyn Tulley said the donation will make a huge difference. "To be able to pay for a patients' green slip is wonderful. When we pay for the greenslip, there is money saved that can go back into the family," she said. READ MORE: "Any easing of a financial burden provides an emotional lift; having to worry about paying the bills is a terrible burden when you're worrying about your cancer recovery, so to have one less financial burden is so important." Having a car to travel to and from treatment is crucial for Lithgow cancer patients, because there are no cancer facilities in the area. Patients have to drive long distances to Daffodil Cottage in Bathurst, Hope Cottage at Nepean Hospital or Orange Base Hospital to receive treatment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/11b5d21a-82f9-48c4-8280-764fa6639ec0.jpg/r0_17_543_324_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg