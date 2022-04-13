community,

Communities affected by the Black Summer bushfires of 2019/20 came together to create a work of art at The Foundations. The initiative run by Sonia Cox as part of the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program (RAMHP), saw people from Capertee, Running Stream, Clarence/Dargan and the Wolgan Valley gather at Portland for a mural painting workshop. The residents created a series of works with the help of renowned Australian artist John Moran, to depict the tragedy, loss, hope and resilience that came from the devastating fires. "We didn't give the participants any specific instructions about what their works should depict, but just told them to go for it," Mrs Cox said. "Yet everyone chose to show aspects of what the bushfires had done to their communities." The workshop follows on from a similar initiative, 'Regeneration with Fire', for which bushfire affected communities worked under the guidance of esteemed sculptor Harrie Fasher to create a series of sculptures in bronze. "Participants were able to talk to people from other communities about their experiences, sharing their trauma," Mrs Cox said. "There were some tears along the way, but by the end of the day everyone commented on how healing the process had been," she said. The results of both workshops, sculptures and murals, will be on display at The Foundations until April 17 coinciding with their Big Easter Weekend event. Through events like these, Sonia is able to engage closely with people facing adversity, helping facilitate their access to professional and ongoing mental health support. For mental health support, call the 24-hour Mental Health Line on 1800 011 511 or contact the Lithgow Community Mental Health Service direct on 6350 2555 during business hours.

