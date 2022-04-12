newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19 Lithgow RSL sub-branch honorary secretary Michael Cuthbert is excited to welcome back the community to commemorate Anzac Day for 2022. "It's the one day of the year where everybody can remember those who served and thank them and also to the ones who serve," he said. He said it was unfortunate to cancel services in previous years due to COVID-19. "COVID got to everybody, and not being able to have Anzac as we normally do was a big disappointment to all of us," he said. "But we are back this year." Commemorations will start with a Dawn Service at Queen Elizabeth Park at 6am followed by a main March and Service from 10.30am. Those wishing to take part in the main March can gather in Eskbank Street near Lithgow Public School from 9.45am. The march will be led by Lithgow Highland Pipe Band and move down Eskbank St, to Main St and on to Queen Elizabeth Park, with the main commemoration service commencing at approximately 11am. Lithgow City Band will also be playing in the park. Mr Cuthbert also encouraged residents to head to the pubs and clubs after the service and enjoy a game of Two-Up. Traffic closures will be in place from Hill Street, down Eskbank Street and Main Street to Queen Elizabeth Park from 9am. Residents are advised to keep Main Street clear of traffic to allow for the smooth and safe passage of marchers and vehicles participating in the convoy. Anyone wishing to attend the March with a Military Vehicle or any other enquiries, please contact Lithgow RSL sub-branch honorary secretary Michael Cuthbert on 6351 2498 during office hours Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 10am and 2pm or via email at rslhouse@bigpond.com. Wallerawang sub-branch's Danny Whitty was filled with joy to be able to welcome back crowds to commemorate at Wallerawang's Anzac Day service. "We're back to normal this year touch wood," he said. Those wanting to march are encouraged to gather at the old Good Shed at 8.15am in Wallerawang's Main Street. A 9am service will follow at the Memorial Wall in Main Street which will run for one hour. People are then invited back to the Bottom Pub for morning tea. "We're keeping up with the old tradition in war years of when the publican used to serve the troops," Mr Whitty said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The Portland RSL sub-branch will be conducting their annual Anzac Day services on Wolgan Street commencing at 6am and 11am this coming Anzac Day. The major focus of the services will be to honour the traditions established by the original Anzacs. Descendants are also encouraged to wear their ancestors war medals over their right chest and also join in the march. The community is invited to Rydal's 2022 Anzac Day service at the World War 1 Memorial at the Railway Station at 2.30pm. There will be an afternoon tea after the service, For any enquiries, please contact David Black on 0497 974 747 or Rachael Young on 0403 035 756. The Oberon dawn service will be held at the Oberon RSL sub-branch memorial at Anzac Day at 6am, followed by breakfast at the RSL Club. The march will begin at 10.30am from the Oberon Council chambers, and will be followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the memorial. The commemoration service will commence in the RSL Club Auditorium at around 11.15am, followed by lunch at the club. Lunch will be free for service and ex-service personnel, war widows and carers. There will be a minimal charge for all others that wish to join. Kandos RSL sub-branch is inviting the community to attend its Dawn service at 6.30am at the Community Hall and breakfast to follow. There will be a main March taking off at 10.45am from the Rotunda park residents are advised to assemble at 10.30 am and the Main commemorative service will follow at 11am. Rylstone RSL sub-branch will host a Dawn service at 6am in front of the Memorial Hall in the main street.

