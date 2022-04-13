community,

WHEN Glenda Anthes shuts up shop at her Intimate Dreams lingerie shop this month it will be the end of possibly the oldest remaining family business tradition in Lithgow. Glenda's family has been a fixture on Main Street's business fraternity for more than 60 years. Her parents, Ralph and Effie Holloway arrived on the scene in 1959 with a toy shop where H and R Block now operates. Then came an eastern Main Street locations (now Kumon) for a toy shop and slot car centre that delighted the younger generation. The Holloways later moved across the road and down to the next block to acquire Birneys' Florist to create a double frontage facility which became in time a popular toy and wool store. Glenda took over the family business almost 15 years ago after the retirement of her parents and has no regrets about business life in Lithgow in that time. ALSO MAKING NEWS: As for being Lithgow's oldest surviving business Glenda modestly concedes that the Giokaris family may hold that distinction. Glenda is only retiring as the operators of the Anglicare op shop made her an offer she couldn't refuse and will be relocating from their present site later this month. OFF ROADERS will be fuming in frustration and the wildlife can emerge from hiding after National Parks closed access to the entire Newnes Plateau area because of road damage in the ongoing big wet. Off roaders swarm all over the plateau most weekends and the hoons among them are a constant source of concern. The area is now off limits over the usually frantic Easter break and towards the end of the month. Even tourism operators are also warning against visiting the Wolgan Valley at present, a disappointing prospect for campers who love the area. No such problems though at the hugely popular Lake Lyell and Lake Wallace camping areas.

