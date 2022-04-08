Portland ANZAC Day services to honour local heroes and servicemen

news, local-news,

The Portland RSL sub-branch will be conducting their annual Anzac Day services commencing at 6am and 11am this coming Anzac Day. The major focus of the services will be to honour the traditions established by the original Anzacs. Being part of the local community, our sub-branch also wishes to honour our local heroes. Those service organisations that do not conduct annual services similar to Anzac Day. This year, and from now on, we encourage and invite members of all service organisations including the Police Force, Fire NSW, Ambulance NSW, SES State Emergency Service, VRA Volunteer Rescue Association and RFS Rural Fire Service to join with our ex-service and currently serving Defence Force members in our march. Thus enabling the local community to also thank them all for their service and sacrifice as they march. READ MORE: Descendants are also encouraged to wear their ancestors war medals over their right chest and also join in the march. The Portland RSL sub-branch is separate from the Portland RSL Sport and Recreation Club. We thank the club for it's continued support and assistance on Anzac and Remembrance days. We raise funds to help keep 'The Spirit of Anzac' alive in Portland and to assist veterans and their families. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19 we have been unable to conduct our usual fund raising activities for a few years. This year, we again ask the residents of Portland to support us by purchasing products from our stalls and fund raising activities around town during the days before and on Anzac Day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

