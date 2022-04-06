Blue Mountains National Park shutdown an 'overreaction'

newsletters, editors-pick-list, two dead, wentworth pass, keith muir, mark greenhill, national parks, landslip, wentworth falls, blue mountains national park

Leading Blue Mountains environmentalist Keith Muir has called the shutdown of the Blue Mountains National Park an "overreaction" akin to closing all beaches after a fatal shark attack. NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service made the decision to close all of the Blue Mountains National Park, except for Evans Lookout and Govetts Leap lookout in Blackheath, from 9am on Wednesday, April 6. The development follows the tragic rockslide that killed two people at Wentworth Pass in Wentworth Falls on Monday April 4 and as significant rain is predicted later this week Reacting to the closure news posted by the Blue Mountains Gazette, Mr Muir said: "This is an overreaction to a very sad event. Equivalent to closure of every beach after a fatal shark attack". Mr Muir is an elder statesman of the bushwalking industry and a former executive director of the Colong Foundation (rebranded last week as the Australian Foundation for Wilderness). He stepped away from his official role two years ago. "It's a very sad event but it's a very rare event and needs a nuanced approach rather than a shutdown of any at risk walking track. "This is similar in a way to the feral horse issue when politicians responded to get the issue quickly off the agenda. The Parks service had done due diligence, it's not as if they were being irresponsible to the risk, but it's an overreaction and preempts the coronial inquiry which will come up with a more considered position." Mr Muir said the Parks service and the council "can't protect the public from every single tree or every single rock in the park, its just impossible". He added "recreation also has mental health benefits and greenspaces need to be kept open for that reason alone". "Maybe they are the first climate change deaths in the Blue Mountains?" Blue Mountains tourism has taken a kick in the guts in the last few years with bushfires, floods, COVID lockdowns and now a shutdown to the walks in the national park following this latest tragedy. Blue Mountains Adventure Company manager Andy Mein said: "We are resilient and safety is paramount in our line of business". "Yes we've had a rough run for the past few years. The guides have suffered as a result, but the companies who employ them also suffer and ultimately their demise will have a greater impact on the guides. "I am likely going to cancel all trips regardless of them being in the Blue Mountains National Park up until the end of Sunday this weekend. This includes a two-day 86 student outdoor education program employing eight guides per day Wednesday and Thursday. "This is not the first time we've done this in this summer season and sadly I am well practiced at managing the cancellations and refunds," Mr Mein said. "Overreaction or not, cancelling is the only option in light of the weather and the tragedy on Monday." Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle issued a statement about the "freak bushwalking accident". "There are no words to adequately express the sadness and horror that our Blue Mountains community feels after the freak tragic bushwalking accident that happened in Wentworth Falls on Monday. The loss this family has experienced is beyond measure." She praised the work of Mountains "skilled Emergency Services, in particular the Special Operations Paramedics and our Police Rescue Teams - the trauma and heartbreak they witness as first responders can never be underplayed". Ms Doyle said there would be "extensive inquiries into what happened and potentially a desire to lay blame". "Of course we need to take a long, hard look at the scope for and capabilities of the fantastic National Parks and Wildlife Service to maintain track safety (especially after COVID pandemics and catastrophic weather events such as fire and flood) given their ever-diminishing resources. The agency has been shamefully stripped bare over the past decade. However for now, I believe we need to wrap ourselves around the family involved and offer whatever support we can during their time of utter devastation." Mayor Mark Greenhill said Blue Mountains City Council was working with the lead agency - NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service following the landslip at Wentworth Falls and assessment of walking tracks in the area. "This co-ordinated approach will determine priorities for track closure in the National Park, as well as council-run walking tracks. Walking tracks will be assessed based on risk. "I have asked council to close any tracks that are in at risk areas."

